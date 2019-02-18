|
DOYLE RITA A. (SHANAHAN)
Peacefully, on her 76th birthday, February 16, 2019, formerly of Brookline. Loving and beloved wife of Leo; cherished mother of William McLaughlin (Jennifer); treasured stepmother of Robert (Carie), Sharon, Elizabeth and Jennifer Doyle; dear friend of many. Visitation Wed. from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Thurs. at 11 a.m. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019