Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
RITA A. (SHANAHAN) DOYLE

RITA A. (SHANAHAN) DOYLE Obituary
DOYLE RITA A. (SHANAHAN)

Peacefully, on her 76th birthday, February 16, 2019, formerly of Brookline. Loving and beloved wife of Leo; cherished mother of William McLaughlin (Jennifer); treasured stepmother of Robert (Carie), Sharon, Elizabeth and Jennifer Doyle; dear friend of many. Visitation Wed. from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Thurs. at 11 a.m. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
