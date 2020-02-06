|
|
FISHER RITA A.
Age 94, of Swissvale, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1925, in Braddock and was the daughter of the late Davide and Elvira Petrilli Russo. She was the wife of the late Anthony L. Fisher, Jr. who died on March 5, 2016. She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Catherine Rena) Fisher, III of Bethel Park, David (Whitney) Fisher of Irwin, Daniel (Linda) Fisher of Oakdale, Patrick (Lisa) Fisher of Liberty Borough; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Russo of Florida. Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, Robert, and Severino, and sisters, Mary, Olympia, Henrietta, Helen, and Annie. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177) on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Committal Services will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020