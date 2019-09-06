Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Valentine Catholic Church
RITA A. McGINNIS


1928 - 2019
McGINNIS RITA A.

Age 90, of Bethel Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester McGinnis; loving mother of R. Stephen (Kathy) McGinnis, Joyce Smith, James (Laurie) McGinnis, David McGinnis, William (Jo Rizzo) McGinnis and the late Gail Scarmazzi; sister of Joseph and Alan Schiller.  She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Schiller, John Schiller and Audrey Brandebura. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Valentine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Valentine Catholic Church, 2710 Ohio St., Bethel Park, PA 15102. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
