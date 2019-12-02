|
|
RICHARDS RITA A.
Age 79, of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Loving mother of John D. Richards; devoted daughter of the late James H. and Catherine (Ebling) Miller; cherished sister of George Miller, Lois Mansmann, the late James Miller, Jr., William Miller, Elizabeth Smith, Sarah Pennington and Cathy Kopcho; also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and 'Furkid Reecie' her best friend. Rita retired from the Post Office as a clerk for over three decades. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Castle Shannon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 1:00 until time of Service at 4:00 o'clock. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Easterseals. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019