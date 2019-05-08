HOHMAN RITA ANN CECELIA

Age 89, of Reserve Township, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Loving mother of Maria DiPasquale, Ann DiPasquale, Rita Cindy Kovacs, Eda (Scott McChesney) DiPasquale, Raymond (Tracy) DiPasquale and Henry F. "Hennie" (Lisa) DiPasquale; proud grandmother of Daniel and Matthew Prettyman, Karla and Kellen Readshaw, Kristen Houlihan, David Kovacs, Grant and Leah McChesney, Dominic and Angella DiPasquale; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families. Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert Hohman and Dr. Karl Hohman and her sister, Alma Washington. Family would like to welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Aloysius on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rita was a Graduate of Duquesne University School of Music, with her primary instrument being the piano. She taught chorus and music to children in the Shaler Area School District and taught piano to children and adults privately from her home. She maintained contact with her dear college musician friends Lucille and Annabelle to the very end, and played her piano until 10 days before her death. She passed this musical gift on to all of her children. Rita was an avid tennis player and observer of the sport, playing many matches with her friends Ruth and Roy, son Ray and daughter Rita Cindy and attending many of the tennis matches of the Pittsburgh Triangles in the Civic Arena. In her later years, she enjoyed her gardens around her beloved home and hosted Christmas sing-along's and regular games of Bridge. In lieu of flowers, Rita suggested donations to Catholic Charities, 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.