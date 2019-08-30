Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blessing Service
SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave.
Crafton, PA
RITA ANN (BYERS) LIBERI

RITA ANN (BYERS) LIBERI Obituary
LIBERI RITA ANN (BYERS)

Age 72, of Crafton, formerly Mt. Washington, peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved mother of Leslie (Rich) Tarlo and Thomas Byers; grandmother of Aliyah Byers and Madison Tarlo; sister of Barbara (Bill) Stayduhar, Armand (Florence), Glenn, Ronald (Mary Elizabeth), and Kathy Liberi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rita Ann was a former employee of the PA Department of Welfare for over 25 years. Celebrate Rita Ann's life Saturday 12-2 p.m. at which time Blessing Service will be held in the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, PO Box 9024, Pgh., PA 15224. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
