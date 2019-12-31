Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
RITA ANN WALSH

Of Brookline, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Rita E.; sister of Michele (the late Leo) Stockey and Monique (Darren) Davies; dear aunt of James Costello, Natalie Stockey and Mitchell and Maura Davies; also survived by the Drusbasky family. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVCIES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Thursday only, 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to Ms. Walsh's name to C.L.A.S.S. c/o United Cerebral Palsy, 1508 Ardmore Blvd. Ste. 102, Pgh., PA 15221. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
