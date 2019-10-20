Home

RITA ANNE BECAR

Age 88, of Summerville, SC, passed away on September 11, 2019.  Rita leaves her loving children, Virginia Gigi Becar, Stephanie Penny Trbovich (predeceased), Eva Marie; her son-in-law, Gary Trbovich; grandchildren, Silvia Anne Morasca, Mark Trbovich, Jennifer Pressley (Josh); and great-grandson, Nolan. Rita was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Thomas Dillon and Irene Grant Dillon; married to Stephen Becar (predeceased) and preceded in death by siblings, Irene Peck, Evelyn Petrick, Virginia Dillon, and Tom Dillon. Rita was a member of the Pittsburgh Opera Association and volunteered for Hospice of Allegheny General. The family suggests donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospice and The Pittsburgh Opera. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
