BERTHA RITA B. (GLAID)

Age 91, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Whitehall and Carrick. Beloved wife of the late Norman J.; loving mother of William (Susan), Maryann (Danny) Beagle, Gregory (Cathleen), Connie (Robert) Cortese, and Mary Frances and Janet, who passed in infancy; loving grandma of Danny (Nichole) Beagle, Jr., Kelly Ann (Thomas) DeMoss, Sean (Chelsea) Beagle, and Kristin, Sara and Ginny Cortese; great-grandma of Kesar'ee, Domenic, Daniel, Joe, Emma, Mackenzie, Braydon, Briella and Brittan; sister of Mary Elizabeth Dolcich, Joanne Very and the late Andrew and William Glaid, and Lucille Nicasio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Rita was a graduate of St. Francis Nursing School and was proud to have worked as a dedicated nurse for many years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Josephinum Pontifical College, www.pcj.edu. Please send condolences to:

