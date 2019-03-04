Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA BERTHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA B. (GLAID) BERTHA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RITA B. (GLAID) BERTHA Obituary
BERTHA RITA B. (GLAID)

Age 91, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Whitehall and Carrick. Beloved wife of the late Norman J.; loving mother of William (Susan), Maryann (Danny) Beagle, Gregory (Cathleen), Connie (Robert) Cortese, and Mary Frances and Janet, who passed in infancy; loving grandma of Danny (Nichole) Beagle, Jr., Kelly Ann (Thomas) DeMoss, Sean (Chelsea) Beagle, and Kristin, Sara and Ginny Cortese; great-grandma of Kesar'ee, Domenic, Daniel, Joe, Emma, Mackenzie, Braydon, Briella and Brittan; sister of Mary Elizabeth Dolcich, Joanne Very and the late Andrew and William Glaid, and Lucille Nicasio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Rita was a graduate of St. Francis Nursing School and was proud to have worked as a dedicated nurse for many years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Josephinum Pontifical College, www.pcj.edu. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now