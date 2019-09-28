Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
View Map
RITA B. (BOCCHINO) CASTELLI


1928 - 2019
RITA B. (BOCCHINO) CASTELLI Obituary
CASTELLI RITA B. (BOCCHINO)

Rita B. (Bocchino) Castelli, age 91, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.  Wife of Armand D.  Castelli, Sr. Mother of Armand D. Castelli, Jr. and the late Laura M. Castelli; sister of the late James, Joseph and John Bocchino. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy (George) Pasvantis, Carol Ann Argentine, Linda Bocchino, Joanne Bocchino Robinson; sister in-law, Mary Castelli and nieces and nephews, Robert (Debra) Simeone, Lisa (Timothy Munn) Simeone, Raymond Simeone, Stephen Castelli, Roseann Castelli and Beth (Robert) Runzer. Friends are invited to call on Monday, September 30th from 2 - 8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggestions contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15237  www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
