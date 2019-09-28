|
CASTELLI RITA B. (BOCCHINO)
Rita B. (Bocchino) Castelli, age 91, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Wife of Armand D. Castelli, Sr. Mother of Armand D. Castelli, Jr. and the late Laura M. Castelli; sister of the late James, Joseph and John Bocchino. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy (George) Pasvantis, Carol Ann Argentine, Linda Bocchino, Joanne Bocchino Robinson; sister in-law, Mary Castelli and nieces and nephews, Robert (Debra) Simeone, Lisa (Timothy Munn) Simeone, Raymond Simeone, Stephen Castelli, Roseann Castelli and Beth (Robert) Runzer. Friends are invited to call on Monday, September 30th from 2 - 8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggestions contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15237 www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019