Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
RITA (KANE) BURNS

Formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at the age of 98, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Monterey Park, California.  She was the daughter of former Pittsburgh Commissioner, John J. Kane and Elinor Houlihan Kane.  She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, David Kane, John Kane, Jr., Dorothy Kane Smallhoover, and Francis X. Kane, and her son, Timothy Burns.  She is survived by her children, David, Patrick, Christopher, Janet and Anthony Burns; grandchildren, Sean, Ian, Daniel and Bridget Burns; and great-granddaughter, Laila Burns.  She lived for her children and was beloved by them. She was a woman of substance. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery.  A luncheon for family and friends will be at the University Club following the ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt. Washington  (412-381-2323) www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
