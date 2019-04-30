Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Age 91, formerly of the West End, passed away at Marian Manor Nursing Home, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor Presto; daughter of the late Giovanni and Celesta (Tedesco) Camerota; loving mother of Francis J. Presto, S.C.J., and Tina Marie (Mark) Hoffman; dear grandmother of Christopher (Kelsie) Hoffman and Phillip Hoffman. She was preceded in death also by five brothers and four sisters. Friends welcome Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412) 563-2800, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Father Richard Wesoloski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marian Manor, Bldg. B, Floor 2, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pgh., PA 15220, or to Walk to End Alzheimer's, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
