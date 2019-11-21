Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Crafton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA CERRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (ALSTON) CERRONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (ALSTON) CERRONE Obituary
CERRONE RITA (ALSTON)

Age 89, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cerrone; dear mother of Timothy Cerrone; Kathleen (John) Gongloff, and John Cerrone; grandmother of Anthony Cerrone, Christine Kelly, Nicholas Cerrone, Jason Gongloff and Erin Soucie; great-grandmother of Mya Cerrone; sister of Virginia Field and the late Howard Alston; daughter of the late John and Marion Alston; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kenndy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. Philip Catholic Church in Crafton. Please view and sign the family online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -