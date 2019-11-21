|
|
CERRONE RITA (ALSTON)
Age 89, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cerrone; dear mother of Timothy Cerrone; Kathleen (John) Gongloff, and John Cerrone; grandmother of Anthony Cerrone, Christine Kelly, Nicholas Cerrone, Jason Gongloff and Erin Soucie; great-grandmother of Mya Cerrone; sister of Virginia Field and the late Howard Alston; daughter of the late John and Marion Alston; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kenndy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. Philip Catholic Church in Crafton. Please view and sign the family online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019