Age 84, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Gary J. Clifton and Regis E. McCarthy; loving mother of Dona (Mike) Denk, Glen (Amy) Clifton and the late Lawrence (survived by Suzie) Clifton; cherished grandmother of Paige, Rachel, Taylor, Britney, Ryne, Morgan, Micayla and Maddison; godmother of Michelle Kozorsky and dear friend of Shirley Dyke. Rita was a longtime volunteer at Brentwood Food Pantry. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to in Rita's memory. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019