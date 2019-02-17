Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA McCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA E. (SOBCZAK) McCARTHY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RITA E. (SOBCZAK) McCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY RITA E. (SOBCZAK)

Age 84, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Gary J. Clifton and Regis E. McCarthy; loving mother of Dona (Mike) Denk, Glen (Amy) Clifton and the late Lawrence (survived by Suzie) Clifton; cherished grandmother of Paige, Rachel, Taylor, Britney, Ryne, Morgan, Micayla and Maddison; godmother of Michelle Kozorsky and dear friend of Shirley Dyke. Rita was a longtime volunteer at Brentwood Food Pantry. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to in Rita's memory. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.