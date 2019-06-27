Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church, Holy Apostles Parish
RITA (METZMAIER) ERFORT

ERFORT RITA (METZMAIER)

Age 98, of Baldwin Boro., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Wife of the late John Erfort; beloved mother of Barbara (the late Joseph) Mangis and Pat (Jim) Putteman; also eight loving grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday, from 2-8 p.m., in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Albert the Great Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
