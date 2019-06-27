|
|
ERFORT RITA (METZMAIER)
Age 98, of Baldwin Boro., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Wife of the late John Erfort; beloved mother of Barbara (the late Joseph) Mangis and Pat (Jim) Putteman; also eight loving grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday, from 2-8 p.m., in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Albert the Great Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019