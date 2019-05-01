ETTER RITA (SCHAD)

Age 89, of Masonic Village, Sewickley, formerly of Emsworth, passed away on Monday, April 29. She was a wonderful, loving wife and mother; a kind, beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Rita was a voracious reader. She truly enjoyed birds, flowers, building puzzles, and playing games like Tripoley and mostly WORDS WITH FRIENDS! She is survived by her children, Gary (Nancy), of Hartland, WI, Greg, of Athens, Greece, Glenn (Suzan), of Franklin Park, Gail, of Pittsburgh, Genie (Bruce) Gardner, of Indianapolis, IN, Gordon (Kristine), of Franklin, TN, and Gretchen, of Emsworth. Mee-Maw adored her children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Elva Scherling and Thelma Lehmeier; in-laws, Jerry Etter and Veronica Schad; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, with whom she enjoyed 54 years of marriage; as well as her brothers, Charlie and Paul. No visitation. Family and friends, please join us for a Mass and a Celebration of Life at Masonic Village on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 1000 Masonic Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143. Memorials in Rita's name may be sent to either Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, www.brothersbrother.org, or USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741, . Arrangements are under the direction of the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA (412-766-5600) Online condolences may be offered at pinkertonfuneralhome.net.