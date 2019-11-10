|
METCALF RITA F.
Rita F. Metcalf, age 96, of Reading, PA., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, PA. Born in Pittsburgh, Mrs. Metcalf was the daughter of the late Lawrence Tambellini and the late Emma Pasquinelli Tambellini; the devoted wife of the late Samuel Metcalf; the loving mother of Gerald (Chris) Metcalf of Downingtown, PA., Donald (Karen) Metcalf of Lewes, DE. and the late Joseph Metcalf; and the cherished grandmother of Pam (Brian) Mifflin, Keith (Laura) Metcalf, Carlye Metcalf-Venturino and Jeffrey (Gail) Metcalf; and great-grandmother of Samantha Fellner. Rita also was predeceased by her siblings, Pete Tambellini, Mary Farrell, Ada Fahey and Larry Tamm; but is survived by her sister-in-law, Edith Tamm. Rita was a homemaker that never drove. She enjoyed being at home with her husband and family, reading the newspaper, baking and doing all kinds of craftwork. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by The BERNARD S. GUTKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Swedesburg, PA., 610-275-6385
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019