Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA MAZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA H. MAZZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA H. MAZZA Obituary
MAZZA RITA H.

Age 85, a lifelong resident of Sharpsburg, PA was called home by her Lord on September 18, 2019. Born July 19, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Mazza; brother, Joseph Mazza; and her dearest friend and lifelong love, John (Jack) Cook. Rita is survived by her sister, Marianne DeFazio; many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg, PA 15215. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Sharpsburg, PA 15215. Thank you to all who cared for Rita at Amber Woods Assisted Living, Harmar Village Care Center, UPMC St. Margaret Hospital and the angels at Mercy Hospital.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now