Age 85, a lifelong resident of Sharpsburg, PA was called home by her Lord on September 18, 2019. Born July 19, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Mazza; brother, Joseph Mazza; and her dearest friend and lifelong love, John (Jack) Cook. Rita is survived by her sister, Marianne DeFazio; many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg, PA 15215. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Sharpsburg, PA 15215. Thank you to all who cared for Rita at Amber Woods Assisted Living, Harmar Village Care Center, UPMC St. Margaret Hospital and the angels at Mercy Hospital.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019