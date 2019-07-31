|
|
MORRISSEY RITA H. (RUNT)
After a period of declining health on Monday, July 29, 2019, Rita H. (Runt) Morrissey, age 97 of Wexford, formerly of Ross Twp. Rita was born November 15, 1921, in Irwin and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Marcella (Lang) Runt. After graduating from Norwin High School, Rita worked at Lang's Hardware and Keystone Federal Savings & Loan in Sharpsburg where she met her future husband, Joseph T. Morrissey. She worked for the Civil Defense Association in Sharpsburg during the early years of World War II and then moved to Ft. Benning, GA to work as a civilian in the typing pool on the army base while her husband was stationed there. Rita returned to Irwin while Joe was deployed in Europe. Rita and Joe came back to Sharpsburg and then moved to Ross Twp. in May 1947 to raise their three children. While living in the same house for 66 years and raising her family, she also worked at Thrift Drug Co. and Gimbles Department Store when McKnight Road was becoming a major shopping mecca in the North Hills. Her beloved husband, Joe predeceased Rita in 1987. Rita was also predeceased by her brothers, Ted, Al, and Jack. She is survived by her three children, Tom (Josefina) of Monroeville, Gary (Kim) of Golden, CO, and Sherron (Patrick Lynch) of Wexford; five grandchildren, Victor (Connie) of Lawrenceville, Marisol of Washington, DC, Steven (Miriam) of Philadelphia, Bryan (Misha) of Cambridge, MA, and Scott (Brittany) of Golden, CO. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Victor X, Alexander, Elizabeth, Keira, Eric, Monica, AJ (Andrew Joseph), and Maya. Family and friends received on Sunday 2-4 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019