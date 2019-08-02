Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
201 Church Rd.
Wexford, PA
View Map
RITA H. (RUNT) MORRISSEY

After a period of declining health, on Monday, July 29, 2019, Rita H. (Runt) Morrissey, age 97, of Wexford, formerly of Ross Twp. Rita was born November 15, 1921, in Irwin and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Marcella (Lang) Runt. Her beloved husband, Joe predeceased Rita in 1987. Rita was also predeceased by her brothers, Ted, Al, and Jack. She is survived by her three children, Tom (Josefina) of Monroeville, Gary (Kim) of Golden, CO, and Sherron (Patrick Lynch) of Wexford; five grandchildren, Victor (Connie) of Lawrenceville, Marisol of Washington, DC, Steven (Miriam) of Philadelphia, Bryan (Misha) of Cambridge, MA, and Scott (Brittany) of Golden, CO. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Victor X, Alexander, Elizabeth, Keira, Eric, Monica, AJ (Andrew Joseph), and Maya. Family and friends received on Sunday 2-4 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church or to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
