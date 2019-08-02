|
MORRISSEY RITA H. (RUNT)
After a period of declining health, on Monday, July 29, 2019, Rita H. (Runt) Morrissey, age 97, of Wexford, formerly of Ross Twp. Rita was born November 15, 1921, in Irwin and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Marcella (Lang) Runt. Her beloved husband, Joe predeceased Rita in 1987. Rita was also predeceased by her brothers, Ted, Al, and Jack. She is survived by her three children, Tom (Josefina) of Monroeville, Gary (Kim) of Golden, CO, and Sherron (Patrick Lynch) of Wexford; five grandchildren, Victor (Connie) of Lawrenceville, Marisol of Washington, DC, Steven (Miriam) of Philadelphia, Bryan (Misha) of Cambridge, MA, and Scott (Brittany) of Golden, CO. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Victor X, Alexander, Elizabeth, Keira, Eric, Monica, AJ (Andrew Joseph), and Maya. Family and friends received on Sunday 2-4 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019