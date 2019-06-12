Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
RITA PIOTROWSKI
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
RITA JEAN (SCHINDLER) PIOTROWSKI


PIOTROWSKI RITA JEAN (SCHINDLER)

Age 76, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony S. Piotrowski; loving mother of Anthony M. (Rikki) Piotrowski, Amy A. (Eugene) Suk and Aron F. (Melissa) Piotrowski; cherished Grammy of Justin, Tatum (John), Maddie, and Jordyn; devoted Gee Gee of Teagan; dear sister of Ruth Prasinkar and the late Mike Schindler, Robert Schindler and Dorothy Jones; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rita was a devoted member and patron of the V.F.W. Post #214. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
