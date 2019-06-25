Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Parish
Hays, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA KRONENBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA KRONENBERGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RITA KRONENBERGER Obituary
KRONENBERGER RITA

Age 78, of Mt. Oliver, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 23, 2019. Rita is survived by her beloved brother, Tom Kronenberger, and wife, Peg; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Kronenberger; sister, Carol, and her husband, Gene Benedik. She was an active member of Holy Angels Parish. She retired from US Steel and Duquesne University. She was good hearted and an excellent caregiver to her mother. She was very generous to her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Parish, Hays. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Cemetery, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now