KRONENBERGER RITA

Age 78, of Mt. Oliver, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 23, 2019. Rita is survived by her beloved brother, Tom Kronenberger, and wife, Peg; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Kronenberger; sister, Carol, and her husband, Gene Benedik. She was an active member of Holy Angels Parish. She retired from US Steel and Duquesne University. She was good hearted and an excellent caregiver to her mother. She was very generous to her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Parish, Hays. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Cemetery, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.