SCANIO RITA L.

Rita passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her beloved friends and family on Thursday, March 19th. She was born July 24, 1922 in Pittsburgh. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, James V. Scanio and Lena Cena Scanio; and her dear cousin, Thomas J. Scanio. She worked at Medusa Corporation, Robroy Industries and Churchill Valley Country Club, where she was a favorite of members until she retired at age 90. She is survived by cousins, Rita M. Scanio (Verona, PA), Rosaria Capezzuto (Murrysville, PA), Marlene LaPlante (St. Petersburg, FL), Vincent Cafaro (Bayonet Point, FL) and Lawrence LoVuola (Winter Park, FL), and their loving families; as well as cherished family in Sicily, Italy. Rita was an animal lover, enjoyed jazz music, food-restaurants and traveling to visit friends and family. A charismatic person, she made friends wherever she went. Her kindness, independence, sense of humor and words of wisdom will be forever missed. She is forever grateful to her friends, family and dear friend (and nurse) Merlyn Slater who all devoted their time and energy to care during her time of need. A special note of thankfulness to all of the amazing, inspirational staff at Heritage Hospice. Due to the restrictions in place, Rita's viewing and funeral mass will be private to her family. You may express your condolences to the family through our online guest book at www.niedfuneralhome.com