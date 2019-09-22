|
DZUBINSKI RITA M. (KOCH)
Age 97, of Brookline, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Wife of the late Felix B.; beloved mother of Richard (Mary), Monica (John) Henle, Michele (Joseph) Galati and the late Timothy Dzubinski; sister of the late Carl, Raymond (twin brother), Donald, Ralph, and Paul; grandmother of Philip (Shannon), Jeffrey (Lisa), Raymond, Stacey (Ricky), Zachary and Mario; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Jonah, Forrest, Mariella, Jake, Ava, Nicholas, Carter and Ryland. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. (412-561-0380 ) Sunday only, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019