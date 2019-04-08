Home

Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-4489
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
RITA M. POPELAS


Age 92, of White Oak, died April 3, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. Born May 3, 1926, in East McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Guy W. and Julia Ann (Betz) Hampton and the wife of the late Carl F. Popelas. Rita retired from McKeesport Area School District, where she was an English teacher. She was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned a Master degree in Education. She was a member of the Pi Lambda Theta Honor Sorority, one of the nation's most prestigious education honor societies. Rita was recognized as teacher of the year and was also listed in the congressional record. She was a member of the McKeesport College Club and the National Honor Society. As a very intelligent woman she kept her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles, crypto quotes and word searches. Rita also enjoyed observing nature, especially watching wild life that frequently visited her back yard. Her greatest joy was attending family functions and time spent with her grandchildren. Rita is survived her by her sons, John (Carol) Popelas of Millsboro, DE and Richard (Diana) Popelas of North Huntingdon, PA; grandchildren, Theresa (Scott) Callaway, Angela (Rob) Isaacs, Carl (Cindy) Popelas, Aaron (April) Popelas, Allison Popelas and Brad Popelas; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan, Shawn, Jasper, Cora, Julia, John, Courtney, Ava, Lexie, Caden, Kaylee and  Myla; brother, James (Dolores) Hampton of NC; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was also preceded in death by siblings, William Hampton, Robert Hampton and Delores Serro. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Church. Committal and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery of Port Vue. Memorial contributions are suggested to Corpus Christi Parish, 2515 Versailles Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
