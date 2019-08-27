|
REPACK RITA M. (OCLEPO)
Age 85, of Beechview, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Repack; loving mother of Karen Bucci; sister of Norma Donelli. Rita will be sadly missed by her nieces, Arlene Cybak, Gail Donelli and their families. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial in St.Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Church, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be private. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019