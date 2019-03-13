O'BRIEN RITA MADDALENA

Age 93, formerly of Hazelwood, at peace March 10, 2019 while surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Frank O'Brien. Mother of William (Elaine) O'Brien. Grandmother of Frances (Jess) O'Brien and Caitlin M. (Chris) Hutsebaut. Great grandmother of Maddalena O'Brien and Albert O'Brien who was born March 11, 2019. Mrs. O'Brien is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Born on Glen Caladh Street, she spent most of her life in Hazelwood. Active in many organizations and was particularly fond of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the VFW Woman's Auxiliary, St. Stephen Parish and the church choir. Mrs. O'Brien was very talented in music, played piano, organ and guitar. She also loved to sing and almost always had a song on her lips. Friends received Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church Saturday at 10 a.m.