WADE RITA MAE (DiCELLO)
Age 82, a lifelong Carnegie resident, passed into the Lord's hands on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Rita is survived by her husband, Bob, of 63 years; her three children, Debbie (Jesse) DeLuca, Robert A. (Amy), Carolyn (Ed) Huehn; and her sister, Shirley Bailey. She was the proud grandmother of ten wonderful grandchildren and five precious great-grandchildren. Rita retired in 1998 as the National Sales Manager for a major electrical company. She will be greatly missed by all for her wonderful loving smile and her willingness to do anything for anyone. Rita was known for her delicious Christmas cookies and distributing to her family and friends over the holidays. All the family will miss her Sunday pasta dinners with her homemade sauce and meatballs. Rest in peace my lovely wife and soulmate, love you always. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Tuesday 2-4. 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Wednesday, time later. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020