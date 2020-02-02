|
KLEINHAMPLE, R.N. RITA N.
Age 89, on Friday, January 31, 2020, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of 65 years to Don; loving mother of Diane Koslow, Don (Marthan), Grace (Bruce Sloss) Smith, Paul (Debra), Maureen (Louis) Corio and John (Betsy). Also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Ted (Loretta) Nypaver, Rita was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1952. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed reading and playing cards. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Baptist Homes Society, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020