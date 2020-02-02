Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
More Obituaries for RITA KLEINHAMPLE
RITA N. KLEINHAMPLE R.N.

RITA N. KLEINHAMPLE R.N. Obituary
KLEINHAMPLE, R.N. RITA N.

Age 89, on Friday, January 31, 2020, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of 65 years to Don; loving mother of Diane Koslow, Don (Marthan), Grace (Bruce Sloss) Smith, Paul (Debra), Maureen (Louis) Corio and John (Betsy).  Also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her brother, Ted (Loretta) Nypaver,  Rita was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1952.  She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed reading and playing cards.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Baptist Homes Society, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
