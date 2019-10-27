|
NOWAK RITA (FRANK)
Age 87, of Cranberry Township, Sherwood Oaks and formerly of Marshall Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of over 67 years to Joseph Nowak, daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Schroeder) Frank; devoted mother of Karen (Chuck) Campbell, Ray (Ruth Ann) Nowak, Andrea (John) Davidson, Brian (Gwen) Nowak; loving grandmother affectionately known as "Grandma Rita" to Kathryn (Jeff), Laura, Lauren, Joseph, Johnny, Dave (Bridget), Alyson, Leah, Andrew, Michael and Paul (deceased) and great-grandmother of Rosalind and Margaret; dear sister of Carol (Joe) Puskar, Joe (Sally) Frank and the late Joan (Regis) Quatchak and the late Sr. Raphael Frank, O.S.B. Rita was a graduate of St. Benedict's Academy and was a secretary at U.S. Steel Pension Fund. She was an avid gardener, former tennis player, loved the color blue, enjoyed playing piano for family and friends and was an active volunteer for many years with Saints John and Paul Women's Guild. Rita was known for her big heart, love of family, great sense of humor and was most proud of her children and grandchildren. "Mom, thank you for always being there for us, listening to us, teaching us to be kind, helping us and loving us so completely. Your unfailing love has given us and so many others, great joy. We will miss you dearly." The family would like to thank the staff of Family Hospice UPMC and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for all the loving care shown to her. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints John and Paul of Sewickley. Friends are welcome Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. in the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 at Saints John and Paul, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019