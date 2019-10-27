Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints John and Paul
2586 Wexford Bayne Road
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA NOWAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (FRANK) NOWAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (FRANK) NOWAK Obituary
NOWAK RITA (FRANK)

Age 87, of Cranberry Township, Sherwood Oaks and formerly of Marshall Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of over 67 years to Joseph Nowak, daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Schroeder) Frank; devoted mother of Karen (Chuck) Campbell, Ray (Ruth Ann) Nowak, Andrea (John) Davidson, Brian (Gwen) Nowak; loving grandmother affectionately known as "Grandma Rita" to Kathryn (Jeff), Laura, Lauren, Joseph, Johnny, Dave (Bridget), Alyson, Leah, Andrew, Michael and Paul (deceased) and great-grandmother of Rosalind and Margaret; dear sister of Carol (Joe) Puskar, Joe (Sally) Frank and the late Joan (Regis) Quatchak and the late Sr. Raphael Frank, O.S.B. Rita was a graduate of St. Benedict's Academy and was a secretary at U.S. Steel Pension Fund. She was an avid gardener, former tennis player, loved the color blue, enjoyed playing piano for family and friends and was an active volunteer for many years with Saints John and Paul Women's Guild. Rita was known for her big heart, love of family, great sense of humor and was most proud of her children and grandchildren. "Mom, thank you for always being there for us, listening to us, teaching us to be kind, helping us and loving us so completely. Your unfailing love has given us and so many others, great joy. We will miss you dearly." The family would like to thank the staff of Family Hospice UPMC and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for all the loving care shown to her. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints John and Paul of Sewickley. Friends are welcome Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. in the DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 at Saints John and Paul, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now