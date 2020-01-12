|
WITTMER RITA ROSE (O'CONNELL)
Age 98, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Rita was married to the late William J. Wittmer for 60 wonderful years. Together they had seven children: William II, Walter (Maria), Warren, Janet (Nick) Milkovich, Jill (Randy) March, and the late Mary Lou (surviving spouse Jim) Wertz and Cheryl Wittmer; also survived by 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Grandview Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Gallagher Hospice, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Kennedy Twp. Please view the family's online guestbook, www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020