ALLAN RITA S.
Rita S. Allan, 89, of Fox Chapel passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born to the late Virginia G. and John T. Stabile of Mount Lebanon, PA; and was predeceased by her husband, James S. Allan, and her sister, Carol J. Moore. She is survived by her son, Dr. James S. Allan, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Susan E. Sunbury. She is also survived by her brother John T. Stabile, Jr., grandchildren Sara and James Allan, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of the University of Miami, a member of the Junior League of Pittsburgh, and served on the Social Service Board of Shadyside Hospital for many years. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael Church at 12 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Memorials may be directed to St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019