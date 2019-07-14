STASIAK RITA (PITAMBAR)

Of Buena Vista, born to parents, Joseph and Lee Stasiak, passed on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at age 68. Beloved widow of the late Anthony (Amburish) Monge; devoted mother to three boys, she is survived by Nitai, Acarya, and Anandamaya; granddaughter, Mohini; sister, Eileen; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, she served in the United States Navy as an Aerographer's Mate with a top secret clearance. In New Vrindaban, WV, she spent many years managing the herds with Amburish and produced the finest milk products, such as hand-churned butter, ghee, curds, and ice cream. She was integral in her community, extremely generous, hardworking, and most of all, kind. When asked how she would like to be remembered, she responded that her effort as a mother was her greatest accomplishment and she wanted to be remembered as kind-hearted. There will not be a funeral, but a private memorial will be held. She is and will be greatly missed.