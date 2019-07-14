Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RITA STASIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (PITAMBAR) STASIAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (PITAMBAR) STASIAK Obituary
STASIAK RITA (PITAMBAR)

Of Buena Vista, born to parents, Joseph and Lee Stasiak, passed on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at age 68. Beloved widow of the late Anthony (Amburish) Monge; devoted mother to three boys, she is survived by Nitai, Acarya, and Anandamaya; granddaughter, Mohini; sister, Eileen; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, she served in the United States Navy as an Aerographer's Mate with a top secret clearance. In New Vrindaban, WV, she spent many years managing the herds with Amburish and produced the finest milk products, such as hand-churned butter, ghee, curds, and ice cream. She was integral in her community, extremely generous, hardworking, and most of all, kind. When asked how she would like to be remembered, she responded that her effort as a mother was her greatest accomplishment and she wanted to be remembered as kind-hearted. There will not be a funeral, but a private memorial will be held. She is and will be greatly missed.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.