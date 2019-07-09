STOCKDALE RITA (SEIBEL)

Age 89, passed peacefully into her next life on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Rita was born and raised in Green Tree, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Dormont High School and Robert Morris Business School. After a career as a bookkeeper with Simmons Mattress and Moore Leonard and Lynch, she pursued her true calling as wife and mother. She married R. Charles (Charlie) Stockdale with whom she shared 53 years. She was a devoted, fierce, and loving mother to five children. Rita made homes with Charlie on three continents as his career took them overseas. Every house was filled with music and laughter, especially the home in South Park where Rita was hostess to bridge games, high school booster clubs, and international visitors from Global Pittsburgh. Rita's door was always open and there was always room for one more at her kitchen table. Though she was fortunate enough to travel the world, some of Rita's favorite memories were made in Western Pennsylvania, including watching the Pirates play at Forbes Field, listening to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall, or visiting Deer Valley Family Camp with her children and grandchildren. Rita had a gift for needlework of all kinds – sewing, knitting, and crafting many beautiful items for herself and her family and friends. She is survived by children, Andrew (Betsy), Mitch, Molly (Chris Ott), Carrie (Jon Wachtel), and Justin (Karyn); grandchildren, Jonathan (Kayla), Caroline (Zach Stewart), Alex and Eric Ott, Ethan and Lily Wachtel, and Keely and Willa Stockdale; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews and dear "daughter" Sabah Karayegen Giraldo (Juan and son, Juan Efe). Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Stockdale; brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Florence Seibel; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and Ed Helwig; and sister, Mary Seibel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Deer Valley YMCA Education Fund, 254 Deer Valley Drive, Fort Hill, PA 15540. Family and friends will be received at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp., 15220 on Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at St. Margaret of Scotland in Green Tree with a private graveside service to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, OH.

