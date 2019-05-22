Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marian Manor Bldg. A
2695 Winchester Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marian Manor Bldg. A
2695 Winchester Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Marian Manor Bldg. A Chapel
2695 Winchester Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
Age 90, peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Green Tree, PA, formerly of Pullman, WA. Beloved wife of the late Marc Swindal; loving mother of Patricia, Mary (Kevin) Grady, James (Mary), John, and the late Catherine (Hank, surviving) Rawson; proud grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of four; also survived by siblings Peggy (Jerry) Stawick and Fr. Tom Royer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rita lived a long life of love, service, and witness to her faith. She was dedicated, in particular, to creating and organizing providers to meet the needs of seniors, whether in  care facilities or living on their own. Family and friends welcome Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Marian Manor Bldg. A, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, Marian Manor Bldg. A Chapel. Burial private to the family. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
