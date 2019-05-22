SWINDAL RITA (ROYER)

Age 90, peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Green Tree, PA, formerly of Pullman, WA. Beloved wife of the late Marc Swindal; loving mother of Patricia, Mary (Kevin) Grady, James (Mary), John, and the late Catherine (Hank, surviving) Rawson; proud grandmother of ten; and great-grandmother of four; also survived by siblings Peggy (Jerry) Stawick and Fr. Tom Royer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rita lived a long life of love, service, and witness to her faith. She was dedicated, in particular, to creating and organizing providers to meet the needs of seniors, whether in care facilities or living on their own. Family and friends welcome Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Marian Manor Bldg. A, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, Marian Manor Bldg. A Chapel. Burial private to the family. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com.