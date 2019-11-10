|
FEDEL RITA T. (TEDESCO)
Age 94, of Fox Chapel, formerly of Plum Boro, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Fedel; loving mother of L. Charles (Caasi) Fedel and Sabrina Wojnaroski; cherished grandmother of Tesoro Fedel, Furio Fedel, Teo Wojnaroski and Flossey Wojnaroski; dear sister of Ralph Tedesco and Grace Tedesco Czolba. Family and friends are welcomed at Rita and Art's home for a memorial celebration on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019