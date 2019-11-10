Home

RITA T. (TEDESCO) FEDEL

RITA T. (TEDESCO) FEDEL Obituary
FEDEL RITA T. (TEDESCO)

Age 94, of Fox Chapel, formerly of Plum Boro, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Fedel; loving mother of L. Charles (Caasi) Fedel and Sabrina Wojnaroski; cherished grandmother of Tesoro Fedel, Furio Fedel, Teo Wojnaroski and Flossey Wojnaroski; dear sister of Ralph Tedesco and Grace Tedesco Czolba. Family and friends are welcomed at Rita and Art's home for a memorial celebration on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
