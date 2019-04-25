VIOLA RITA T.

Age 88, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of McCandless and Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1931, daughter of Joseph and Rosalie Larocca; beloved wife of Frank A. Viola, Jr., whom she married on June 27, 1955; loving mother of Diana (Tony) Cotellese, and Frank J. (Debbie) Viola, Sr.; dear grandmother of Michael (Renata) Santucci, Jessica Viola (fiancé Charles Rapuano), Nichole Santucci (Jason Hertweck), and Frank J. Viola, Jr. (Mandy Clark); great-grandmother of Anthony and Sophia Rita Santucci, and special great-grandmother of Eres and Lordyn; sister-in-law of Michael (Florence) Viola. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose (Louis) Romano; brother, John (Betty) Larocca; sisters-in-law, Mary (James) Tomasello, Margaret (Louis) Magnotta, Louise (Domenic) Presto; and brother-in-law, Nicholas (surviving Rosalind); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Entombment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Stjude.org, or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.