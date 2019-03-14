Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, just days before his 104th birthday, Robert A. Baker, of McCandless Twp. Beloved husband for 49 years of the late Dorothy Weaver Baker; father of Diane (Harry) Zehnder of Economy Boro. and Cindy (Jeff) Nock of Hampton Twp.; grandfather of Katlyn (Mike) Conner, Patrick Zahnder, Brittany (Rob) Vitale, Kristen Nock, and Megan Nock; great-grandfather of Luke and Sydney. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where the funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ingomar United Methodist Church, 1501 W. Ingomar Rd., Pgh., PA 15237, where Bob had been a member since 1956 and enjoyed singing in the church choir as well as playing the saxophone in the orchestra.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
