L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
ROBERT A. BANACH

BANACH ROBERT A.

Age 66, of Venetia, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Melinda (Binotto) Banach for 44 years; loving father of Robert (Meghan) Banach and Kristin (Lee) Tornabene; proud Grand "Pa" of Levi, Boyd, Annabelle, Cecelia, Beau, and Noa; cherished son of the late Thomas and Jean Banach. Builder by profession, but his proudest accomplishment were his children and grandchildren He will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Services and Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, themmrf.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
