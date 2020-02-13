|
|
BERNHARDT ROBERT A.
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, age 88, formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Pauline A. Bernhardt (Doven); loving father of Jennifer A. Armstrong (Jeremiah); grandfather of Isaac and Jessica; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Carl William Bernhardt, Jr. and Clair Bernhardt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068. Arrangements entrusted to WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020