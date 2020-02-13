Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
890 Stevenson Blvd.
New Kensington, PA
ROBERT A. BERNHARDT Obituary
BERNHARDT ROBERT A.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, age 88, formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Pauline A. Bernhardt (Doven); loving father of Jennifer A. Armstrong (Jeremiah); grandfather of Isaac and Jessica; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Carl William Bernhardt, Jr. and Clair Bernhardt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068. Arrangements entrusted to WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
