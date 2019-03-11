COHEN ROBERT A.

Age 89, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born July 23, 1929 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Max and Mollie (Segal) Cohen. Mr. Cohen was a practicing attorney for over 60 years at the time of his death. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the oboe and following Pittsburgh sports. Surviving are his children, Deborah (Peter Basofin) Cohen of CA, Deborah Ann (Scott) Wheeler of FL, David R. (Meredith) Cohen and Charles E. Hickman, both of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Huey, Anthony M. Hickman, Stephanie (Brian) Kirklin, Amanda Cohen, Raymond D. Sagi and Mark Cohen; great-grandchildren, Kailyn Coughenour, Nicholas Huey and Alana Kirklin; great-great-grandchild, Jordyn Kramer; also surviving is one sister, Beatrice Friedman and one brother, Arthur (Barbara Bailey) Cohen. He was preceded by his wife, Mary E. Cohen and a daughter, Chrisann Sagi. Friends will be received Monday, 7-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, followed by services in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Allegheny Community Library, 181 Bateman Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 or KidsVoice, 437 Grant Street #700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com