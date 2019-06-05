|
CONRAD ROBERT A.
Age 76, of Kennedy Township, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 53 years, Janet (Jencik) Conrad; loving father of Brian Conrad, Robert (Christine) Conrad and Susan (Mike) Norman; and cherished grandfather of Brandon, Alexis, Nicholas, Katelyn and Bobby. He is also survived by two siblings, Howard (Joy) Conrad and Grace (Herbert) Sill. Family and friends may visit THURSDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Burial will take place FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m., at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019