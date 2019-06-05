Home

ROBERT A. CONRAD

ROBERT A. CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD ROBERT A.

Age 76, of Kennedy Township, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.  He was the beloved husband of 53 years, Janet (Jencik) Conrad; loving father of Brian Conrad, Robert (Christine) Conrad and Susan (Mike) Norman; and cherished grandfather of Brandon, Alexis, Nicholas, Katelyn and Bobby.  He is also survived by two siblings, Howard (Joy) Conrad and Grace (Herbert) Sill.  Family and friends may visit THURSDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp.  Burial will take place FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m., at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
