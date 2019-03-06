Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GRANDINETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. GRANDINETTI Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT A. GRANDINETTI Jr. Obituary
GRANDINETTI ROBERT A. JR.

Age 51, of Scott Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved son of Robert A., Sr. and Donna (Martino) Grandinetti; loving brother of Lisa (George) Carini and Thomas (Martha) Grandinetti; cherished uncle of Georgia Carini; beloved Godson and nephew of Dorothy Paradis; also survived by aunts and uncles. Robert loved gardening, landscaping, and various collectibles. He was an underwriter with Highmark for 22 years. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 600 Waterfront Dr. #210, Pgh, PA 15222.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now