GRANDINETTI ROBERT A. JR.
Age 51, of Scott Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved son of Robert A., Sr. and Donna (Martino) Grandinetti; loving brother of Lisa (George) Carini and Thomas (Martha) Grandinetti; cherished uncle of Georgia Carini; beloved Godson and nephew of Dorothy Paradis; also survived by aunts and uncles. Robert loved gardening, landscaping, and various collectibles. He was an underwriter with Highmark for 22 years. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 600 Waterfront Dr. #210, Pgh, PA 15222.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019