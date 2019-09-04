Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
311 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KLEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. "BOB" KLEIN Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. "BOB" KLEIN Sr. Obituary
KLEIN SR. ROBERT A. "BOB"

Age 87, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was the beloved husband of Marilyn J. (Preis) Klein for 68 years, who survives him.  A devoted father, he is also survived by his children, Robert A. Klein, Jr. (Karen), Carol J. Wallace (Pat), Susan J. Kaercher (Tom), Nancy L. Gonzales, and Marianne K. Villella (Terry). Seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren are proud to have called him "Pap". He was preceded in death by his son, Richard F. Klein (Michele) and his parents, Robert R. and Alice L. (Keefe) Klein, as well as his brother, James W. Klein. Born November 9, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, Bob graduated from South Hills High School in 1950.  The following November he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for "3 years, 10 months and 2 days" as he often stated.  A Korean War veteran, he served aboard the USS Oriskany (CV34) aircraft carrier and the USS Sarda submarine out of London, CT. He was a lifetime member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Association and enjoyed keeping in touch with fellow members.Upon returning from his military service, Bob began a career in automobile service. In 1958, he opened his own Atlantic Petroleum (later ARCO) business on Castle Shannon Blvd., which later became a Mobil/Citgo. It was there that he earned the nickname, "Chief," as he was affectionately referred to by many. Bob loved his work and the many people he met during his 36 years in business. Over the course of his lifetime, Bob held a private pilot's license, was a Penguins season ticket holder, enjoyed following the Steelers and the Pirates and spending time at his Hilton Head condominium. He loved dogs, especially Nestle – "the most beautiful beagle." Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL  TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon.  A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA with interment at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Mt. Lebanon, PA or Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Rd., Trafford, PA  15085.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now