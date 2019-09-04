|
KLEIN SR. ROBERT A. "BOB"
Age 87, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was the beloved husband of Marilyn J. (Preis) Klein for 68 years, who survives him. A devoted father, he is also survived by his children, Robert A. Klein, Jr. (Karen), Carol J. Wallace (Pat), Susan J. Kaercher (Tom), Nancy L. Gonzales, and Marianne K. Villella (Terry). Seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren are proud to have called him "Pap". He was preceded in death by his son, Richard F. Klein (Michele) and his parents, Robert R. and Alice L. (Keefe) Klein, as well as his brother, James W. Klein. Born November 9, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, Bob graduated from South Hills High School in 1950. The following November he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for "3 years, 10 months and 2 days" as he often stated. A Korean War veteran, he served aboard the USS Oriskany (CV34) aircraft carrier and the USS Sarda submarine out of London, CT. He was a lifetime member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Association and enjoyed keeping in touch with fellow members.Upon returning from his military service, Bob began a career in automobile service. In 1958, he opened his own Atlantic Petroleum (later ARCO) business on Castle Shannon Blvd., which later became a Mobil/Citgo. It was there that he earned the nickname, "Chief," as he was affectionately referred to by many. Bob loved his work and the many people he met during his 36 years in business. Over the course of his lifetime, Bob held a private pilot's license, was a Penguins season ticket holder, enjoyed following the Steelers and the Pirates and spending time at his Hilton Head condominium. He loved dogs, especially Nestle – "the most beautiful beagle." Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA with interment at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Mt. Lebanon, PA or Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Rd., Trafford, PA 15085.