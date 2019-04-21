Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
ROBERT A. LOOS

ROBERT A. LOOS Obituary
LOOS ROBERT A.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Robert A., age 77, of Crafton Heights. Beloved son of the late Henry C. and Mildred R. Loos; dear brother of Richard A. (Sharon) Loos and uncle of Missy Sarver and Kelly (Michael) Barish and granduncle of Hannah and J. Aubrey Sarver and Reilley, Emmersyn and Erynn Barish. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Entombment private. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222.


hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
