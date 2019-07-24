|
|
MACIOCE ROBERT A. "BOB"
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 86, formerly of Clairton and Forward Twp. Husband of the late Janice (Cochran) Macioce; father of Gary J. (Sandra) Macioce, Darren P. (Mary Ann) Macioce, Judy A. (Thomas) Wolfgang and Robert M. (Francine) Macioce; grandfather of eight grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; great-grandfather of four; brother of Patricia (Robert) King; also many very close friends and relatives. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Parish. Memorial contributions to the . Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019