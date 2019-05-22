MICHEL, SR. ROBERT A.

Age 84, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 20, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving children, Mary (Brian Conboy) Michel-Conboy, Dianne (James) McMaster, David (Karen) Michel, and Robert (Melissa) Michel Jr; beloved grandpap of Robert, Danielle, Chelsea (Nick), Amanda, Andrew (Kevin), and Sophia; loving brother of Lucetta Douglas, Lois (Tom) Coffey, and Betty Lubawy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and his dancing friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Elaine Michel; his parents, Everett and Margaret Michel; and his sisters, Joan Miller and Margaret Michel. Bob's family would like to thank the caring teams at Jefferson Hospital, Shady Side Hospital, and the loving care of the Family Hospice and Palliative Care at Canterbury Place Lawrenceville, PA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's honor to St Paul's Meals on Wheels, 416 Center Ave., Pitcairn PA 15140 or to the Family Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.