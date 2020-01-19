|
|
MIELE ROBERT A.
Age 82, of Berlin, formerly of Pittsburgh, died January 16, 2020 at Meadow View Nursing Center. Born April 6, 1937 in Pittsburgh, son of the late Anthony and Julia (Bacco) Miele. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gloria A. (Mercurio); children, Robert (Tammy); Jeffrey Miele; Michelle (Richard); Toni Lynn Miele; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Anthony Miele and Judy (George Wood); brothers-in-law, Paul (Nilda) and Frank (Ginger) Mercurio. Bob was a graduate of Central Catholic in Pittsburgh. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He worked at his family's business "Little Tony's" in Pittsburgh and was the founder of Pittsburgh Sign Company. Bob was an avid hunter and loved wood work. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Friends received Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, WESTMONT CHAPEL, 1622 Menoher Blvd. Johnstown PA 15905. Fr. Aron Maghsoudi, officiating. Entombment, Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills PA. Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020