|
|
MISKE, SR. ROBERT A.
Age 81, of Canonsburg passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 16, 2019. Born on December 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Ethel and Albert Miske. Beloved husband of Marian Miske of 63 years; loving father of Robert A. Miske, Jr., Deborah (Tony) Campana, Shelly (Joseph) Sarubbi, Curtis (Rita) Miske and the late Pamela Ann Spiker; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Marie (Thomas) Gayliardi and James (Susan) Miske; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob loved to golf. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are welcome Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15313. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019