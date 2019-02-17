Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
ROBERT A. NEAL

ROBERT A. NEAL Obituary
NEAL ROBERT A.

Age 97, of South Park, passed away on February 14, 2019.  Loving husband of the late Mae D. Neal; father of Louise (Tom) Sisley and Robert A. Neal, Jr.; grandfather of Kristin Sisley; Sean (Kim) Sisley; great-grandfather of Abby and Logan Sisley. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John McMillan Presbyterian Church, 875 Clifton Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Online condolences may be left at: www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
